Myrtle Beach leaders expected to select new city manager on Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach released the names of the three finalists who are vying to be the next city manager.
The person will take City Manager John Pedersen’s place. He announced earlier this year that he will be retiring. He was hired as city manager back in 2014.
The city released the names and backgrounds of the three finalists.
Jonathan “Fox” Simons Jr. is currently Myrtle Beach’s deputy city manager. He has been with the city of Myrtle Beach since 2015 when he was hired as an assistant city manager.
In his application, Simons notes that he has been part of the major undertaking of redeveloping downtown Myrtle Beach.
“In order to maintain this progress and keep the momentum, I believe the next City Manager needs to be familiar with the projects that are underway,” Simons applications states.
Anthony Caudle was also named a finalist. He is currently the deputy city manager of Wilmington, North Carolina.
His application states that during his time in Wilmington he helped to overhaul the emergency management response structure and developed a railroad relocation project designed to help expedite shipping to the Port of Wilmington.
The third finalist is Terrence Moore who is currently the city manager in College Park, Georgia, which is home to Atlanta’s international airport and Chick-Fil-A’s corporate headquarters.
His application states that during his time in College Park he helped lead property transactions and negotiations that resulted in the construction of a new Southeast United States BMW Training Facility and also directed various efforts that resulted in Chick-Fil-A and Sysco Foods Atlanta expanding their facilities in College Park.
The Myrtle Beach City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday to discuss the finalists and will make a selection. They will then enter negotiations with the selected candidate.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.