Florence man accused of pouring gas on woman, setting her on fire pleads guilty to lesser charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man will spend five years in prison after authorities said he poured gasoline on a woman and set her on fire.
Investigators said the altercation between Charles Nethercutt, 35, and the victim happened in September 2017. Arrest warrants in the case show that the victim suffered severe burns over a large part of her body.
Nethercutt was arrested months later after authorities tracked him down in Yonkers, New York.
He was originally charged with attempted murder and first-degree arson, but those charges were dismissed after he pleaded guilty to domestic violence of high and aggravated nature, according to Robert Kittle, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Kittle said the domestic violence of high and aggravated nature charge carries up to 20 years in prison, and Nethercutt pleaded with no recommendation or negotiation to his sentence.
Kittle added that the victim addressed the court and said that jail would not help rehabilitate Nethercutt.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.