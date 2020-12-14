FIRST ALERT: Unsettled start to the week

Unsettled start to the week
By Andrew Dockery | December 14, 2020 at 4:02 AM EST - Updated December 14 at 5:04 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two systems will bring rain chances to the start of the work week and provide the unsettled weather pattern for any of your plans. As you’re headed out the door this morning, the first system is approaching and a few showers continue to linger around for the morning commute. Along with some spots of patchy fog, we will hold onto these isolated chances through the early morning hours with rain chances at 20-30% as you head into work.

The cold front will move in through the middle of the morning and into the afternoon hours.
The cold front will move in through the middle of the morning and into the afternoon hours. (Source: WMBF)

Temperatures throughout the morning will remain mild and quickly climb into the upper 60s by lunchtime today as the cold front approaches the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The better rain chances will begin to work into the I-95 corridor around 10 AM this morning and push eastward, bringing the best chance of rain to the Grand Strand around 1-2 PM this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s today under mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds and that round of showers. You’ll notice winds gusting up to 35-40 mph.

The best chance for the Grand Strand is the middle of the day.
The best chance for the Grand Strand is the middle of the day. (Source: WMBF)

Models like the idea of the cold front moving through quickly today and we could easily see sunshine and clearing before sunset tonight, only dropping those temperatures quickly into the 50s and 40s for those evening plans.

After rain through the middle of the day, we should clear out quickly by this evening.
After rain through the middle of the day, we should clear out quickly by this evening. (Source: WMBF)

We will start your Tuesday off on the cold note with morning temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s, followed by sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. The effects of the cold front will keep us cool for the second day of the work week but we will begin to see clouds work in by Tuesday afternoon. As we head into Tuesday evening, our next system looks to arrive with rain chances returning Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday.

Look for plenty of rain on Wednesday and breezy winds as low pressure continues to move into the area.
Look for plenty of rain on Wednesday and breezy winds as low pressure continues to move into the area. (Source: WMBF)

An area of low pressure will slide up from the south, bringing in what looks to be the best chance of rain this week at 70% with highs in the upper 50s in the Grand Strand and the upper 40s in the Pee Dee. When all is said and done, locations could easily pick up an inch of rain between both systems today and Wednesday.

Rain chances will be at 60% and 70% for the the two systems this week.
Rain chances will be at 60% and 70% for the the two systems this week. (Source: WMBF)

The good news? We stay dry but cool as we head into the end of the work week with highs in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.