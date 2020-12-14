FIRST ALERT: Unsettled start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two systems will bring rain chances to the start of the work week and provide the unsettled weather pattern for any of your plans. As you’re headed out the door this morning, the first system is approaching and a few showers continue to linger around for the morning commute. Along with some spots of patchy fog, we will hold onto these isolated chances through the early morning hours with rain chances at 20-30% as you head into work.
Temperatures throughout the morning will remain mild and quickly climb into the upper 60s by lunchtime today as the cold front approaches the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. The better rain chances will begin to work into the I-95 corridor around 10 AM this morning and push eastward, bringing the best chance of rain to the Grand Strand around 1-2 PM this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s today under mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds and that round of showers. You’ll notice winds gusting up to 35-40 mph.
Models like the idea of the cold front moving through quickly today and we could easily see sunshine and clearing before sunset tonight, only dropping those temperatures quickly into the 50s and 40s for those evening plans.
We will start your Tuesday off on the cold note with morning temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s, followed by sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. The effects of the cold front will keep us cool for the second day of the work week but we will begin to see clouds work in by Tuesday afternoon. As we head into Tuesday evening, our next system looks to arrive with rain chances returning Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday.
An area of low pressure will slide up from the south, bringing in what looks to be the best chance of rain this week at 70% with highs in the upper 50s in the Grand Strand and the upper 40s in the Pee Dee. When all is said and done, locations could easily pick up an inch of rain between both systems today and Wednesday.
The good news? We stay dry but cool as we head into the end of the work week with highs in the lower 50s.
