FIRST ALERT: Clear and cool into Tuesday

Tuesday will be a much cooler and calmer day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will take shape as high temperatures only reach the low 50s for highs tomorrow afternoon. Winds will become a bit breezy at times, with gusts reaching speeds up to 25 mph. Late tomorrow evening, a few light showers will begin to filter into the area. This will all be ahead of our next big weather system bringing a good amount of rain to our area.