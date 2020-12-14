FIRST ALERT: Clear and cool into Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Since our cold front this morning, cool air continues to filter into the area this evening. This will give way to overnight lows dipping down into the 30s and 40s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Clear skies will continue to take shape throughout the overnight hours as well.
Tuesday will be a much cooler and calmer day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will take shape as high temperatures only reach the low 50s for highs tomorrow afternoon. Winds will become a bit breezy at times, with gusts reaching speeds up to 25 mph. Late tomorrow evening, a few light showers will begin to filter into the area. This will all be ahead of our next big weather system bringing a good amount of rain to our area.
By Wednesday, a 70% chance of rain is expected. Off and on showers will take place throughout the day with warmer temperatures as well. We quickly dry out in time for the end of the week, with highs consistently reaching the low and middle 50s and mostly sunny skies.
