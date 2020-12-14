DHEC: Over 2,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C., 11 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 2,364 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 236,785 and those who have died to 4,398, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide was 11,633, and the percent positive was 20.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,045 inpatient hospital beds, 8,605 are in use for a 77.9% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,276 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 307 are in the ICU and 140 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
