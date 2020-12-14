Deadlines approaching for shipping holiday gifts in time for Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The clock is ticking to ship gifts in time for them to arrive under the tree by Christmas.
It’s less than 24 hours from the deadline for ground shipping with the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx.
At the local Ship on Site location, they’ve seen packages be shipped out earlier and a lot more than usual.
Last week, owner Frank Espinal said they’d had a 62% increase in volume this year alone but it doesn’t stop with them.
“Since March the carriers have been running at capacity,” Espinal said. “So basically they’re running at the same level they were Christmas of last year from March until this present time. There’s an expected 30 to 40% of e-commerce during this holiday season on top of the rate they were running at.”
Here is a list of holiday shipping deadlines:
- USPS Retail Ground Service – Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail Service – Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Service – Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service – Dec. 23
- FedEx Home Delivery – Dec. 15
- FedEx Ground – Dec. 15
- UPS 3-Day Select – Dec. 21
- UPS 2nd-Day Air – Dec. 22
- UPS Next Day Air – Dec. 23
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.