Deadline approaching to request change to learning program for Horry County students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Parents of students in Horry County Schools have until midnight to request a change to how their child learns during the spring semester.
District leaders said parents of virtual students should have received an email with a link to the commitment form for their students to return to the brick-and-mortar option for the upcoming semester, which starts Feb. 1.
The form must be filled out and submitted by 12 a.m. Dec. 15.
For parents wanting to switch their students from the brick-and-mortar option to the virtual program, they will get an email Tuesday.
The deadline for that change is Dec. 22 at midnight.
District officials added that all decisions are final.
