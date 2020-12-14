Coroner’s office identifies woman killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Nichols

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who died after a fiery crash in Nichols.
Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 25-year-old Rachael Lopez from the Aynor area died at the scene Sunday morning on Nichols Highway.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Secondary 23. Lee said Lopez was traveling too fast for conditions, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were also dispatched to the scene and added that the vehicle caught fire in the wreck. The fire was extinguished by crews on the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
