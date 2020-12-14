Cooper: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF/AP) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper took to Twitter on Monday morning to announce the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived in the state.
“It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health,” Cooper stated in the tweet.
The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history got underway Monday as health workers in select hospitals rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic — a day of optimism even as the nation’s death toll neared 300,000.
Shipments of frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country, according to the Associated Press.
“First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!” President Trump tweeted Monday.
