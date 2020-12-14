Conway Medical Center administers COVID-19 vaccine to first employees

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to information from Conway Medical Center, the hospital received a shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at 9 a.m. Monday.
Hospital staff said it is being stored in a secure location in an ultra-cold storage unit. The first CMC employees received the vaccine Monday afternoon at the facility.
CMC director of cardiology Dr. Stephen Brady was the first to receive the vaccine at the hospital. He encouraged everyone to receive their doses when available.
“I think it’s important for people to stay off Facebook. I think it’s important for people to look at the science,” Brady said. “I think it’s important for us to get herd immunity, people have to get the vaccination.”
A spokesperson with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control said they have enrolled 307 provider locations as of Friday. As of Saturday, DHEC anticipated 56 locations will be used for the first week of vaccine allocation and were finalizing additional activation locations.
According to DHEC, nearly 43,000 doses are expected in the state by Wednesday.
Limited doses of the vaccine began arriving at hospitals across the country as the national death toll of COVID-19-related deaths closed in on 300,000.
