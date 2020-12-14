Coastal offensive line named Joe Moore Award semifinalist

NEW YORK, New York – The Coastal Carolina offensive line was selected as one of 11 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, the Foundation for Teamwork announced on Monday.
The Joe Moore Award is presented annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit. Coastal Carolina is joined on the semifinalist list by Alabama, Buffalo, BYU, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.
Offensive Line
Joe Moore Award Semifinalist
- Coastal’s offensive line ranks second in the Sun Belt and 12th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game at 1.09 and has allowed just 12 sacks all season.
- The Chants have surrendered one sack or less in nine of 11 games this year.
- The front line has cleared the way for the CCU offense to total 500 yards of offense in three different games this season.
- CCU’s offensive line unit leads the way for the top-scoring offense in the Sun Belt (37.9 ppg).
- The big man up front are a key part in CCU leading the Sun Belt and sixth in the nation in time of possession on the year at 34:15.
The award is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history and is the only major college football award to honor a unit. The award annually recognizes the nation’s most outstanding offensive line unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, physicality, tone setting and finishing. Alabama previously won the award in 2015 in its first year of existence.
The Joe Moore Award finalists will be named on Monday, Dec. 21st. The eventual winner will be recognized in the ensuing weeks during a surprise, on campus visit to the winning unit’s school (TBD as per the winning school’s schedule).
Copyright 2020 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.