CCU QB Grayson McCall named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week

After throwing just his second interception of the season in 10 games which allowed Troy to take the lead with 1:20 left in the game, McCall answered by going 4-of-4 for 71 yards and rushed for four more yards to lead the Chants’ game-winning drive. He connected with Jaivon Heiligh for a 23-yard touchdown pass to cap the five-play, 75-yard drive that took just 45 seconds to put the Chants back on top 42-38, where the final score would stand.