Sun Belt Championship Game time moved, will air on ESPN

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - No. 11 Coastal Carolina is now seeing a slight change of plans when it comes to the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game.
The conference announced Sunday that the game’s kickoff between the Chants and No. 17 Lousiana-Lafayette has been moved to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. The game was originally scheduled to kick off at noon from Brooks Stadium.
Officials also said the game will air on ESPN.
Coastal won the last meeting between the two teams, 30-27, back in October at Lafayette, Lousiana.
