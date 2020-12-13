Robeson County man charged with first-degree murder

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man is now charged with murder following a deadly shooting, according to deputies.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Zachary Butler was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of O’Quinn Road in Maxton at around 9:42 p.m. Saturday night in reference to a home being shot into.
While speaking with victims, deputies were then dispatched to a hospital after a call of two people being shot on B&C Lane in Maxton.
One of the victims, later identified as 25-year-old Tahleel Minnigan, died as a result of his injuries. Authorities said the other victim, 25-year-old Tyquean Beard, is in stable condition.
Deputies also said the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute.
Butler was arrested in connection to both shootings. He’s charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
Butler is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center and was denied bond on the first-degree murder charge. He was also granted a $350,000 secured bond for the other charges.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
