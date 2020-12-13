Appalachian State to play North Texas in inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The matchup for the inaugural Myrtle Beach Bowl has now been set.
Appalachian State will face North Texas in the first-ever bowl game just four days before Christmas.
The matchup was first reported by Stadium’s Brett McMurphy and was later confirmed by bowl officials.
For App State, it wouldn’t be their first trip to the teal turf in 2020. The Mountaineers lost to No. 9 Coastal Carolina, 34-23, back on Nov. 21.
The team finished the regular season at 8-3 after claiming at least a share of Sun Belt Conference titles in each of the previous three seasons.
The Mean Green, who play in Conference USA, wrapped up their season at 4-5 and had two of their scheduled games canceled. The team was able to end the regular season on Friday with a 45-42 win over UTEP.
The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played on Dec. 21 with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.