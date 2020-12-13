Police: 1 person charged in connection to ‘booming’ noises in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities announced Sunday that one person was charged in connection to “booming noises” heard in parts of Horry County.
The Horry County Police Department said it was investigating several reports of “booming” noises in unincorporated areas of the county shortly after 7 p.m. A short time later, HCPD announced it found the source of the noise, and there is no risk to the public.
Police later identified the noise as a resident using explosives as part of target practice. Due to the number of calls about the loud noise, that resident was charged with disturbing the peace.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
