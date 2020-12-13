1 person injured after shooting in Florence

By WMBF News Staff | December 13, 2020 at 8:18 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 11:02 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured in a shooting in Florence Sunday evening.

The Florence Police Department responded to the 300 block of Royal Street in reference to a shooting around 4:52 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a shooting scene or any additional information regarding the incident.

Police said officers were called back to that location at 5:13 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl. Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

