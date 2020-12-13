Myrtle Beach Professional Firefighter’s Association hosts annual pancake breakfast fundraiser

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Much has changed since 2010; but for the Myrtle Beach Professional Firefighters Association, one thing has stuck around.
Their annual pancake breakfast with Santa comes each and every year.
“It’s super stressful until we open the doors and the first bit of pancake batter hits the stove,” said Brain Whittington, the association’s president.
Whittington also said the stress of serving nearly 500 community members pancakes, eggs, and sausage throughout the five-hour event is all dwarfed by what they’re really trying to accomplish.
“We raise money, we accept gifts, that are used as Christmas presents. This year, it’s gonna be for over 40 kids in the community,” he said.
The breakfast has been a community staple each December for a decade, with proceeds going toward making the holidays special for kids who otherwise might not get anything under the tree.
Whittington says they knew they would have to make changes this year, but they didn’t want to cancel it because of how much it means to the community and the kids they serve.
He said despite how many people are impacted financially this year, it’s been one of the greatest community turnouts they’ve had since the event started.
Myrtle Beach native Pam Murrell said she has been supporting the event nearly every year since it’s started and Sunday morning was no different.
“They put this on for children every year, and just to see the glow on all the kids’ faces when they come. These are the most special firefighters in the world,” she said.
