Myrtle Beach City Council approves plans to lease historical buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In a special Saturday meeting, just two items sat on Myrtle Beach City Council’s agenda. The city said they couldn’t wait until the next regularly scheduled meeting for council members to meet and vote.
The first item: to allow City Manager John Pedersen to accept bids for the revitalization of a stretch of downtown Myrtle Beach.
The second, the bid itself.
“The contractor gave us essentially an extension until Monday to make a determination on if we could accept the bids or not,” said Pedersen.
505, 507 and 509 9th Avenue North are all historic buildings. While the city owns them, they’re not eligible for tax credits for renovations. But if owned by someone else, nearly $800,000 could be earned and put towards the revitalization project.
In total, the city said the construction costs are estimated to be $1,872,000 and will be paid through a bank loan.
Council voted Saturday to lease the properties out to 9th Avenue Owner LLC. The deal allows the buildings to earn historic tax credits while, ultimately, keeping the city in control of what happens with the renovations.
“City council has complete control over the lease points on these properties. They can set them at the point to basically guarantee that there will be some activity in that area, and good activity draws out bad activity. That’s what the city is trying to accomplish with this transaction,” said Pedersen.
After five years, the city can decide what they want to happen to the historical buildings. They can decide to sell them back to the private sector or continue to lease them out. During the same five-year period, the non-historical buildings on 9th Avenue North involved in the deal can be sold at Council’s discretion.
The sales from the deal in combination with the tax credits are what the city hopes to use to fund the overall renovations.
And while the City of Myrtle Beach isn’t sure what will come to 9th Avenue just yet, Jack Thompson, who owns the building on 503 9th Avenue North, already knows what he wants to fill the facades.
“Ninth Avenue was ‘Artist’s Row.’ It’s been a little slow coming waiting for the city to renovate all these buildings,” he said.
A longtime Myrtle Beach photographer, Thompson said he’s excited about the anticipated foot traffic from a new brewery next door. He also said he hopes to share the street with small businesses and artists like he originally hoped would happen when he moved in. Thompson added that he fears corporate companies would ruin the charm.
“A lot of it is just wait-and-see, just what the future holds for Myrtle Beach,” he said.
