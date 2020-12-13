MUSC to vaccinate care team members for COVID-19 this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says it will begin administering the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its care team members this week.
They say this includes front-line care providers and clinical leaders.
MUSC is scheduled to give the vaccine to those first recipients Tuesday morning.
They say there will be vaccination stations with time slots for vaccine delivery.
Organizers say the event will be closed to the public given the current state of the rising numbers of infections, security concerns and care-delivery logistics.
These will be the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered in the Charleston area.
