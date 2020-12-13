Lock throws career-high 4 TDs, Broncos top Panthers 32-27

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and the Denver Broncos held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 32-27 on Sunday.
Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak.
The Broncos (5-8) sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
Teddy Bridgewater threw for 283 yards in the loss for the Panthers (4-9), who have lost seven of their last eight.
Mike Davis’ second touchdown run of the game with 3:26 left cut Denver’s lead to 32-25 and the Panthers lined up for an apparent onside kick.
But instead, Joey Slye squib-kicked the ball down the field and Carolina pinned Denver at the 7. They forced a quick three-and-out to get the ball back with 2:48 left in the game — plenty of time to pull out a victory.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey also missed his 10th game this season with an injury.
Carolina next travels to face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.
