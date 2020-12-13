1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree, catches fire in Nichols

NICHOLS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a car crashed and caught fire in Nichols Sunday morning, according to officials.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near Secondary 23. Lee said the driver of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee was traveling too fast for conditions, ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, but died as a result of the crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue said its crews were also dispatched to the scene and added that the vehicle caught fire in the wreck. The fire was extinguished by crews on the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
