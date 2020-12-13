FIRST ALERT: Cloudy and mild today, unsettled start to the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a foggy and wet start to our day for some this morning as light showers pass through the area. Only a 20% chance of a few isolated showers this morning. These will end by late morning with cloudy skies sticking around through most of the day.
As we start the new work week, wet weather and rollercoaster-like will settle in. A 70% chance of rain is on the way for Monday as a cold front sweeps across the area. Winds will also be quite breezy throughout tomorrow with gusts up to about 30 mph. This will help to usher in colder and drier air for Tuesday with the brief return of sunshine.
By Wednesday, another round of widespread rain will move back in. Heavy downpours will be possible, but since it will be a quick moving system, a lot of rainfall accumulation is not expected. By the end of Wednesday, Monday and Wednesday’s total rainfall will amount to approximately an inch or less. Temperatures will also rebound back into the low 60s by Wednesday, before quickly dropping once again into the 50s through the end of next week.
