DHEC: Over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 44 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 2,924 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths.
It’s the first time in the past three days that new case numbers have been below 3,000 after Friday’s record number of 3,137 cases.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 234,392 and those who have died to 4,387, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 146 additional COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths. Florence County also saw 112 new cases Sunday, marking the third straight day the county has seen at least 100 new cases. No new deaths were reported in Florence County.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 13,749, and the percent positive was 21.3%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,145 inpatient hospital beds, 8,871 are in use for a 76.6% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,278 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 295 are in the ICU and 129 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
