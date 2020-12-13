1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Darlington County, troopers say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and three others are injured following a crash in Darlington County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 1:50 a.m. in the area of S.C. 403 and Weaver Street.
Lee said a Ford pickup was traveling south on the highway when it ran off the roadway to the right, then overcorrected to the left and overturned. He added that one passenger was dead as a result of the crash, while three others were taken to the hospital.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the deceased passenger as 24-year-old William Chapman Fountain.
The crash is under investigation by SCHP and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.
