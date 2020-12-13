Darlington County School Board to consider temporarily suspending athletics

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school district will consider putting a stop to athletics in the midst of the winter season.
The Darlington County School Board will meet Monday night to discuss the possible change. According to the meeting’s agenda, Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman and Larry Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Maintenance, will present a plan to the board on the possible suspension of sports.
The agenda states the stoppage would occur through the holiday break and the immediate return to school. It would be in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff.
The consideration comes a little more than a week after a girls basketball player at Darlington High School tested positive for the virus. Both varsity and JV teams were then forced to cancel last week’s scheduled games against Myrtle Beach due to players and coaches entering quarantine.
The board will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the district’s administrative office in Darlington. The meeting will be closed to the public but will be broadcast on Facebook and the district’s website.
