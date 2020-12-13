CCU women’s basketball pauses all in-person athletic activities

CONWAY, S.C. – Under the guidance of Coastal Carolina University’s NCAA Athletic Medical Director and following local health and University guidelines, the women’s basketball program will pause all in-person athletic activities after a COVID-19 positive test was discovered within the program during routine surveillance testing.
The Chanticleers’ three remaining scheduled non-conference contests have been canceled. The scheduled home games against Coker on Dec. 16 and Converse on Dec. 18, as well as the road game at Wake Forest on Dec. 22 will not be played.
Coastal (3-1) will look to return to the court as a team after Christmas and begin preparation for Sun Belt Conference play.
The Chants are scheduled to open conference play on the road at Georgia State in Jan. 1, 2021.