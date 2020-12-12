Toys overload SC prosecutor who trades for community service

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) - The COVID-19 pandemic has had a bright side in one South Carolina prosecutor’s office. The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office allows people to donate toys to needy children to make up community service hours.
Donating $30 in toys equals five hours of service. Because the COVID-19 pandemic made it harder to perform community service, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo says this year’s toy drive has been one of the biggest in years.
The toys filled the office earlier this month before being given to women’s shelters, the Salvation Army and specific families with needs.
The 8th Circuit solicitor covers Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties.
