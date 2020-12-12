Jones leads Coastal Carolina past Greensboro

CONWAY, S.C. – Junior standout guard DeVante’ Jones scored a season-high 25 points to lead Coastal Carolina to a 103-45 win over overmatched Greensboro College Saturday night at the HTC Center. Jones also grabbed eight rebounds for the undefeated Chanticleers, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
Jones’ effort left him just shy of reaching his career high of 32 points and the eighth double-double of his career. Both marks were almost a certainty had the Chanticleer team leader not sat out the last 16 minutes of the contest. Redshirt freshman forward Essam Mostafa added 12 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, while reserve forward Ahmard Harvey added 10 points in just 10 minutes of action. Five others had at least seven points, as head coach Cliff Ellis cleared his bench for most of the second half. Sophomore forward Matthew Brown scored 10 points to lead Greensboro.
Jones hit on 10-of-17 field goals, including 5-of-10 three-point attempts. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-9 Mostafa was 6-of-9 from close range. In all, 14 players scored points for the Chanticleers, including forward Daivon Stephens and guard Kevin Williamson, who got their first points of the season. Williamson made the last basket for Coastal in the final minute, giving his team its largest lead of 59 points at the game’s end.
“We got off to a great start and we didn’t take them for granted,” said Ellis, who picked up his 250th win in his 14th year as the Chanticleers’ head coach. “DJ was shooting the ball well, but he is also rebounding well for us. I’m pleased to see him play the way he did. We have to be ready because the competition is going to pick up going forward.”
Jones, a preseason Sun Belt Conference selection, left little doubt about the outcome from the start. He had eight of his team’s first 14 points as Coastal exploded for an early 27-2 run that gave the Chanticleers an insurmountable lead at 33-6. Jones’ breakaway layup capped another big 23-2 run over the final eight minutes of the first half, giving the Chants a 56-15 advantage at halftime. Jones finished the half with 21 points and seven rebounds.
In the end, Coastal finished 42-of-80 from the field (52 percent), with the starting five going 21-for-35. The Chants also more than doubled-up the smaller Pride on the boards, with a 66-31 advantage.
Coastal will play at Wofford Tuesday night before returning home to host Delaware State at 6 p.m. (ET) Thursday and Alice Lloyd at 6 p.m. Friday. Sun Belt Conference games will begin Jan. 1-2 with Coastal hosting Georgia State on back-to-back days.
