FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures and clouds ahead of scattered rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An unseasonably warm weekend is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. High temperatures will quickly soar into the low 70s for our highs this afternoon. Along with the increasing temperatures, however, will come increasing cloud cover. Most clouds will work in this afternoon and evening.
A few stray, light showers will be possible heading into our Sunday. Only a 20% chance of rain will be expected with partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.
Monday brings the better potential of seeing more widespread rain. Rain chances have increased to 60% as a cold front passes through the area. Rain totals look to amount to around half an inch or less for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We quickly dry things out for Tuesday before another round of rain becomes possible by Wednesday.
