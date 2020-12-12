DSS unveils new ways to report abuse, neglect of children and vulnerable adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services has launched two new ways for residents to report cases involving the abuse or neglect of a child or vulnerable adult.
DSS unveiled a new hotline that citizens can call to make a report. The agency now also has an online portal where reports can be submitted as well.
“Previously, all individual counties were responsible for manning their own individual intake phone lines. Now, these resources take a more uniform approach to what we were previously doing and increase accessibility for callers or online users to make sure their concerns are heard in an efficient manner,” said DSS Director of Safety Management Carissa Gainey. “This is just another way DSS is making changes to improve how children and families are served in South Carolina.”
Residents can submit reports using the hotline or the online portal 24 hours a day. Both tools will also be available for use on state and national holidays. Anyone who submits a report can remain anonymous.
To report abuse or neglect, call 1-888-CARE-4-US (1-888-227-3487) or visit this website.
