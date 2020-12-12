DHEC: Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 12 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 3,047 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.
It’s the second straight day the state has seen at least 3,000 new cases, following Friday’s record mark of 3,137.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 231,363 and those who have died to 4,344, officials said.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 13,234, and the percent positive was 23%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,217 inpatient hospital beds, 9,138 are in use for an 81.47% utilization rate. DHEC also reported 1,250 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Of that number, 294 are in the ICU and 122 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
