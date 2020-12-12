Deputies investigating after body found in Dillon County

December 12, 2020

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in Dillon County Saturday, according to authorities.

Capt. Cliff Arnette of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the body was located off of Highway 301 North. The sheriff’s office is investigating along with the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

Arnette also said deputies were assisted by SLED at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

