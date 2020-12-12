Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Pride still wants Terrence Howard to play him in a movie of the country music star's life. Pride finds himself in the spotlight with two upcoming PBS projects: "Country Music," Ken Burns' film on the genre's evolution and the people who created it, and "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me," airing as part of the American Masters series on Feb. 22, 2019. (Source: Laura Roberts)