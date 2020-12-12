COASTAL GAMEDAY: No. 11 Chants look to remain perfect at Troy

TROY, Ala. (WMBF) - Even after last week’s historic win over BYU, the work for No. 11 Coastal Carolina isn’t quite done yet.
The Chants will wrap up the regular season Saturday at Troy in a game rescheduled from mid-November. The Trojans come in with one of the Sun Belt Conference’s best passing attacks and are looking to finish their slate with a winning record.
Follow this story for updates throughout the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Coastal gets the ball first and moves quickly up the field before Grayson McCall pitches to CJ Marable on an option, and the running back goes 59 yards for a touchdown. It’s his eleventh of the season, and the Chants are up early.
Coastal Carolina 7, Troy 0 - 13:48, Q1
The Trojans already in business right after the ensuing kickoff. A 61-yard return by Reggie Todd puts them at the Coastal 25 for their first drive of the game.
Just when Troy began driving, Coastal’s Brayden Matts picks off a pass and flips the field, bringing out the turnover clock in the process. Chants take over at their own 10-yard line.
McCall finds Isaiah Likely on a 25-yard reception, putting the tight end over 1,000 receiving yards for his career. The Chants continue moving inside Troy territory but Kameron Brown goes down after catching a high throw from McCall.
Shortly after the stoppage, McCall fakes that he’ll scramble before finding Marable wide open in the middle for a 20-yard touchdown connection. Massimo Biscardi’s PAT is good, and Coastal is rolling early.
Coastal Carolina 14, Troy 0 - 8:22, Q1
Troy’s offense is on the move, mainly on the ground. The Trojans even convert a 4th-and-1 thanks to a big run from Kimani Vidal to move within Coastal Carolina territory. The Trojans convert another 4th-and-1 on the drive, this time pitching the ball to Jamontez Woods, moving closer to the red zone.
A pair of deeper throws from Gunnar Watson both fall incomplete, and Troy is forced to kick a field goal. Evan Legassey’s 42-yard kick is good to put the Trojans on the board.
Coastal Carolina 14, Troy 3 - 4:02, Q1
The Chants take over again, and McCall finds Sam Denmark for an early 15-yard strike. Offensive lineman Antwine Loper is helped to the sideline after a couple of plays, and Coastal faces down a 3rd-and-short, but are stopped by the Trojan defense.
Chants are forced to punt and the Trojans take over at their own 13-yard line. Troy begins picking up the pace on offense with a few completions by Watson and a run to end the quarter right near midfield.
Coastal Carolina 14, Troy 3 - END OF THE FIRST QUARTER
SECOND QUARTER
Troy continues to move quickly in the early part of the quarter as the offense moves inside the Coastal 5-yard line. Watson’s making big plays with his legs and with several quick passes.
Teddy Gallagher is down for Coastal after a 14-yard gain by the Trojans.
Vidal is eventually able to punch it into the endzone for Troy on a 4-yard score. The PAT is good and it’s now a one-score game.
Coastal Carolina 14, Troy 10 - 12:26, Q2
Coastal gets the ball back at their own 25-yard line, and an option play is blown up in the backfield - but a late hit on Troy moves the ball anyway. Chants facing a 3rd-and-7 from their own 38. McCall is hurried and a pass to Marable falls incomplete as Coastal is forced to punt.
Troy gets the ball back at their own 11 and immediately go back to work. Watson makes a couple of throws for double-digit gains before finding Kaylon Geiger for 13 yards to move past midfield. Woods tears off a 15-yard run for the Trojans to move the offense near the Coastal 30-yard line.
Watson connects with Geiger again for a 20-yard gain, but he steps out of bounds at the Coastal 5-yard line. Trojans in striking distance as D’Jordan Strong is now down for the Chants. He’s helped off the field and it’s 1st-and-Goal for the Trojans.
Coastal is able to make a goal-line stand after Watson loses his grip on a third-down pass and is taken down by Tarron Jackson for a loss Legassey nails a 28-yard field goal, cutting the Coastal leads to one.
Coastal Carolina 14, Troy 13 - 5:27, Q2
Marable continues to be an x-factor for Coastal. He powers upfield for an 11-yard run before catching a 19-yard pass from McCall to moves the Chants past midfield. The Chants could be in business again as time ticks away in the first half.
On a 3rd-and-1, McCall decides to pass out of an option play and finds Reese White down the middle of the field for a big, 32-yard gain. Coastal now within the Troy 5-yard line and a McCall run inches them closer. Marable then punches in his third total touchdown of the game from two yards out. Biscardi’s PAT is good and the Chants extend their lead.
Coastal Carolina 21, Troy 13 - 1:38, Q2
