City of Myrtle Beach to hold candlelight vigil honoring loved ones that passed on

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The holiday season is considered a joyful time for many, but it can also be extremely difficult for some families coping with the loss of a loved one.
The City of Myrtle Beach Neighborhood Services Department hopes to provide some encouragement for people dealing with grief during a “Christmas Candlelight Service of Remembrance” event on Sunday.
The event begins at 4:30 p.m. outside the Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum and Education Center.
“We will honor the lives of the former students of the Myrtle Beach Colored School and commemorate their significant, often trailblazing, contributions to our community,” read a statement from the department.
City of Myrtle Beach intern Will Williams is one of the organizers for the event and says the candlelight service is about giving family members of students that attended the school a place to honor their loved ones’ memories while remembering the legacy they’ve left in the community.
He said the event is also about to bring support to anyone who is struggling with the loss of a loved one, so they can lean on their neighbors and community members in an open and loving space.
“2020 has been a year for us all,” he said. “We want to honor the families of the former students of the school and honor the lives of their ancestors. We’re also honoring anyone in the community who’s suffering with grief. We just want to be able to serve them, minister them, and provide them a source of comfort during this difficult season.”
Martha Gore will be attending Sunday’s event, to honor her mother, Mary C. Canty, a former student of the Myrtle Beach Colored School. She says this event is about lifting up the accomplishments and successes of the students that passed who attended the school, including her mother.
“[I want people to] remember her for who she was,” said Gore. “And just remember all the work she did while here on earth. What she did for the community.”
The Historic Myrtle Beach Colored School served black students in the Myrtle Beach area during segregated times, dating back to the 1930s. The Colored School Museum & Education Center holds artifacts from the original school.
“[My mom] helped get the school put together,” said Gore. “It was tough [when she passed] and it’s still tough, but it’s not as bad as it was when it first happened. It was God’s choice, not ours. We have to thank the Lord we’re here and we can still honor her for what she did when she was here.”
Linda Holoman’s mother, Carrie Mae Johnson, also attended the school. Holoman will also be present at the service to honor her mom’s legacy.
“She did so much for the community [including] volunteer work,” she said. ”It’s going to mean a lot to me to see people come out and enjoy what’s going on and [see how these former students that passed on] still have loving family members around.”
“As different as we are, we do have so many commonalities that unite us,” she said. “So, events like [bring the community] together. On Sunday we’re able to honor the lives of the students from the school [by having this event]. That’s what they wanted. They wanted to see the community come together like this. They wanted to see progress and growth happen.”
“{It’s just like carrying a torch, from what my mother started,” said Gore. “We can continue doing all the good things she did in this community, and it’s never forgotten. Because people still talk about Ms. Canty.”
Face masks will be required and there will be socially distanced seating. The event will be live-streamed on Facebook for those unable to attend.
