Authorities arrest third suspect in connection to double homicide at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A third suspect is now in custody after being wanted in connection to a double homicide in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday that Mardave Hunter, of Sumter, was arrested in connection to the Oct. 12 shooting at Allen’s Food Basket off Highway 501. Two people, later identified as Darius Hemingway and Antonio Woods, both died in the incident, according to officials.
MBPD said its officers worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Service to locate Hunter in New Jersey. He’s being extradited to Myrtle Beach to stand trial for his involvement in the incident.
Two other suspects, Samuel Frye and Lonnell Duckett, were also charged in connection to the shooting.
Frye and Hunter are each charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and assault of a high and aggravated nature. Both are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Frye, an Air Force Airman who was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, was additionally charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
Duckett was charged with eight counts of accessory after the fact to felony or murder and was granted bond in October.
Officials said the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.
