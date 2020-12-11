2-year-old killed after being hit by car in hit-and-run in Wilkes County, N.C.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2-year-old child was killed when they were hit by a car in a hit-and-run in Wilkes County .
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in Wilkes County on Traphill Road at Jettie Joines Ave which is near One Mile Road on Thursday around 8:53 p.m.
The initial investigation indicates a 2-year-old child wandered away from his home and was foundd by family members along the road in the area.
To seek medical assistance, the child was initially taken by a family member to the Mountain View Fire Department but was pronounced dead at Wilkes Medical Center a short time later.
Officials say the child had been left at home with two other children for a short time as a parent went to a neighboring house. The child was identified as Atticus Stamey.
The Highway Patrol is asking for public assistance from anyone who may have been involved or seen something in the area of Traphill Road from approximately 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.
The vehicle involved was most likely traveling north on Traphill Road.
Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500. The investigation is ongoing.
