Thousands of books donated during book drive in memory of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department hosted a book drive in memory of fallen officer Jacob Hancher.
Organizers said they were inspired to hold the event by Hancher’s love for his community. Friday was the final day of the book drive.
Hancher was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3 while responding to a call for service.
MBPD records clerk Allison Ellerbe said the response to the book drive has been overwhelming.
“We have almost 7,500 books. It’s great. We did not honestly think the turnout would be this great. It’s great to see the community come together and really honor him, because that was deserved,” Ellerbe said.
The new or gently used books will be given to local children as needed over the coming weeks.
