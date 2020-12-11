Surfside Beach Police Department introduces ‘sector policing’ to address recurring issues

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Surfside Beach Police Department has come up with a new approach, sector policing, for addressing some recurring issues.
The Surfside Beach Police Department has incorporated quality-of-life into its policing for a few years now, but the new approach will emphasize problem-oriented policing.
“It’s a change in the way we do business, but it’s a good way,” said Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann.
Hofmann added “quality-of-life” to the department’s mission statement when he took over as chief in 2017.
Heading into 2021, he’s reinforcing the department’s commitment to upholding the quality of life for people living in Surfside Beach by implementing what’s called ‘sector policing.’
“This is a police investigative technique that is intended to build good community-police relationships so everybody comes out of it feeling like the police have done everything they can, they’re working with us to try to solve this problem,” said Hofmann.
Surfside Beach will be broken into four sectors, with a center point near Surfside Drive and Cedar Drive.
A corporal will be assigned to each sector to build relationships with community members, while also looking for recurring issues.
“Some of these could be noise complaints, animal problems, incorrigible juvenile complaints, traffic complaints,” said Hofmann.
When a corporal identifies a recurring issue, their sector’s team will be trained to use the SARA method, which stands for Scanning, Analysis, Response and Assessment.
The officers will work with all parties involved to deescalate and resolve disputes to try to improve the quality of life for everyone involved.
“The goal is compliance through interaction and communication to try to bring an end and a long-lasting resolution to it, where arrest and citation is the last thing we do,” said Hofmann.
Hofmann says the first step in implementing is for each corporal to host “Coffee with a Cop” sometime in January, so they can get a feel for the community’s needs in their sector.
