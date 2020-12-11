Report: CCU working toward extending Jamey Chadwell

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is working towards keeping Jamey Chadwell in Conway for the foreseeable future.
Per a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, CCU is working toward a seven-year contract extension with Chadwell. Thamel says the deal includes holistic program improvements as well as a significant raise for the head coach.
The 43-year-old is currently under contract with Coastal through June 2023. Chadwell is in his second full season as the Chanticleers’ head coach after taking over as the interim head coach in 2017. After serving 2018 as associate head coach and offensive coordinator, Chadwell took over full time as head coach last season.
The Chants are in the midst of a historic season in just their fourth year at the FBS level. Coastal is currently ranked No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff Poll and No. 11 in the AP Poll with a 10-0 record.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.