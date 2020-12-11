Police issue Silver Alert for missing Lumberton woman

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Lumberton woman.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old Nona Strickland on Friday. Officials said Strickland is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
She was last seen in the area of Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Strickland is around 5-foot-3 and 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black sweater with black leggings and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
