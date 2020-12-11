Owl rescued in the Pee Dee after being hit by car

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An injured owl is on the road to recovery after being hit by a car Thursday night in Marlboro County.
A concerned citizen scooped up the animal and contacted the Humane Society of Marlboro County, who in turn reached out to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.
“They immediately started making calls. Within 30 minutes they had found a rescue to take it. Birds of Prey in Charleston had not only stepped up to take it in but another 30 minutes later they had someone on the way to come get it!” the Humane Society of Marlboro County said on Facebook.
The humane society went on to thank Carolina Waterfowl Rescue and Birds of Prey for their quick action in getting the animal the care it needs to heal.
