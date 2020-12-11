Overturned vehicle blocks intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue, Oak Street

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area following a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Oak Street, police said.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, all lanes of Oak Street at the intersection are blocked after a vehicle overturned due to the crash.
There is no immediate word on any injuries.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route while crews work to investigate the crash and reopen the roadway.
