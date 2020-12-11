One injured after crash involving a light post in Foresbrook area, authorities say

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Forestbrook area. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | December 11, 2020 at 4:15 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 4:15 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to the Forestbrook area in Horry County Friday afternoon for a single-vehicle crash, authorities said.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, the collision happened in the area of Burcale Road and Riverside Drive around 3:15 p.m.

The vehicle crash involved a light post, first responders said. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.

