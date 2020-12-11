Myrtle Beach Chamber markets area as a winter destination, still expects slower offseason

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Even with a COVID-19 vaccine coming soon, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce says they don’t expect the hospitality industry to be back to normal until it’s widely distributed.
But going into next year, they’re still trying to entice those who want to travel, to make their way to the Grand Strand.
A new advertisement from the MBACC is rolling out in many media markets now, starting with a simple message: “Escape to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”
The chamber is working to get more eyes on the Grand Strand, to keep the area top of mind now and into the spring.
MBACC CEO Karen Riordan said ads like these are a must in order to keep the industry going during the offseason.
“I don’t think we can predict that it’ll be a strong start for 2021, I think it’ll be a slow and steady wins the race, for the first half of the year,” she said.
Riordan said September was the best month for many hotels, but still didn’t make up for losses in the spring and summer.
“I think January, March, April, May, all the way through June, we are just going to consider to monitor to see how many people are vaccinated. But I don’t think we should expect to see the spring of 2021 look like 2019,” she added.
Another challenge this winter is the lack of Canadian tourists. With the border closed, they’re unable to visit. Riordan said in a typical season, those international visitors make up a significant portion of winter tourism.
For now, Riordan said they’re keeping up with advertising in areas within driving distance. She also said the chamber would also like to see actions supporting small businesses from Congress.
“One of the big things the chamber is really focused on right now is continuing to support statewide efforts and the national efforts to get that fiscal stimulus back into play,” said Riordan.
