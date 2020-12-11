Man charged in October murder in Georgetown extradited back to S.C.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A man arrested in connection with an October homicide in Georgetown is now back in South Carolina.
According to information from the Georgetown Police Department, 20-year-old David Denon Tyrone Green was extradited back to S.C. Thursday night from Georgia.
Last month, Green was located outside of Augusta, Ga., by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and taken into custody.
He faces murder and attempted robbery charges in connection to Terrence Pinckney’s shooting death back in October.
Police said they were called to the Bethel Apartments in Georgetown where they found Pinckney suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Zaviion Woodward, Jerry Williams Jr. and a juvenile have also been arrested and charged in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.