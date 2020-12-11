‘Living Windows Display’ event in Conway helps grant children their Christmas wish

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Conway!
Several businesses kicked off the holiday season Thursday night during the ‘Living Windows Display’ event, showcasing holiday lights and decorations on their storefronts.
Many shops in downtown Conway fully decorated, both inside and outside, in support of the display event. The stores remained opened from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., allowing residents to shop, dine and enjoy the holiday festivities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks were worn inside the businesses and social distancing was enforced.
One of the businesses that participated in the display event was the Salvation Army.
Jerry Williams, business manager for the Horry County Salvation Army, said events like this help bring the community together during the holiday season.
Williams added he’s counting on that support to make 100 kids Christmas dreams a reality. He’s calling on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee regions to spread that love and support for families that may need some help putting presents underneath the Christmas tree.
During the event, numerous residents provided monetary donations in the Salvation Army kettle. But it’s the online donation support that Williams says was an even bigger success.
Williams noted before the event took place, his team set a goal to reach the $35,000 mark in online donations. Around 8 p.m., it reached almost $37,000. He says those financial donations mean so much to the organization as they prepare to put presents underneath so many Christmas trees. They’re able to do it with the help of donations going towards the Angel Tree.
“The Angel Tree is a great program,” Williams said. “It offers children a present who may not get Christmas any other way. That’s what the Angel Tree is all about. So families don’t have to choose between paying bills and putting a Lego set underneath the tree.”
As of now, 100 kids have not been adopted on the tree.
In the event that doesn’t change, the organization will use its donations to ensure those kids receive presents. For some kids, that’s the only present they may receive.
If you have the opportunity and ability to help a child have a brighter and more joyful Christmas experience, why wouldn’t you?
“Any little amount, even a small where we think it would be a small gift could make a hug impact on a child’s life during this Angel Tree season,” Williams said.
The deadline to adopt an angel is Monday, Dec. 14. The child’s gifts must be provided to the organization or one of their drop off locations on that date. You can find more information about the Angel Tree program here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.