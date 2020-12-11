Horry County, Myrtle Beach team up to help small businesses struggling due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County and Myrtle Beach have teamed up to help small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county announced Friday applications are open for businesses in unincorporated Horry County and the city of Myrtle Beach to receive funding.
Businesses that qualify will receive help with rent, mortgage assistance, accounts payable, payroll and other working capital. Assistance in a total amount up to $25,000 will be available on a reimbursable basis over a six-month period to each business.
According to the plan, businesses will be required to create or retain one full-time equivalent position held by a low to moderate income household for at least 90 days.
Courtney Frappaolo, Horry County’s director of community development, said that requirement will accomplish two goals.
“The first is that we help stabilize our local economy,” Frappaolo said. “We try to keep businesses open. And the second is that we’re keeping low to moderate income individuals working and in their homes.”
Frappaolo said the county and city hope to help about 200 businesses in total with the funding.
