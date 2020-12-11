FIRST ALERT: Warm weekend ahead of Monday rain

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather will continue this weekend with mostly cloudy skies at times before a soaking rain arrives Monday.
Tonight will see fair skies with patchy areas of fog developing from time to time. Temperatures will drop around 50 across the Grand Strand and into the upper 40s in the Pee Dee.
The continued warm up will send Saturday afternoon temperatures into the middle and upper 60s once again. More clouds will begin to stream in through the day especially by the afternoon and evening.
The rest of the weekend will see temperatures warm all the way to 70 by Sunday. However, the warming trend will also bring increasing moisture. Clouds will thicken through Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies at times. By Sunday, mostly cloudy skies will remain in place with a few light showers possible at times. Rain chances on Sunday are only 20%.
A more significant storm system will move through the area on Monday with a better chance of a soaking rain. Mild temperatures will accompany the rain on Monday, but much cooler and more unsettled weather will return for much of next week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.